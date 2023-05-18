ODESSA, Mo. — The mayor of Odessa, Missouri, has apologized after using an anti-Semitic slur in a city meeting.

FOX4 obtained a copy of Monday’s Odessa Board of Aldermen meeting through a records request after the city deleted it.

City leaders were discussing residents’ complaints about trash pickup through Republic Services. Mayor Stephen Wright took time to explain the contract with Republic and how the company determined rates.

“They’re not trying to *** anybody,” Wright said.

The meeting continued on as normal, though one board member did seem jarred by the language.

The city later archived the video from its Facebook page, saying content in the meeting violated its social media policy.

Wright also issued the following statement Wednesday:

“To the Citizens of Odessa, “I would like to extend my sincere apology to our Jewish Community, and all the citizens of Odessa, for statements made during the May 15, 2023, Board of Aldermen meeting. Those statements were not in keeping with the beliefs and values of the City of Odessa and should not be construed to represent the views of our City. “It was not my intent to degrade or marginalize anyone, or any group of people, nor to further any negative stereotypes based upon their heritage or belief. Upon it being brought to my attention, I instantly regretted my choice of words. “Everyone is welcome in the City of Odessa, and we value the diverse backgrounds and rich histories that everyone contributes to our city. “I am truly sorry for the hurt that I caused. I pledge to do better, and I am committed to doing everything necessary to ensure all people feel welcome and included in our City.” Mayor Stephen Wright