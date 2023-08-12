ODESSA, Mo. — In Odessa, Missouri, they partied like it was 1915 on Saturday. It was all to honor the very long life of Marjorie Williams.

The birthday girl is the epitome of living life to the fullest.

There aren’t many people on the planet who can give you a first-hand history lesson of life more than 100 years ago.

But Williams can, and she’s got some practical tips on living a long life for the rest of us.

“Keep breathing,” Williams said.

We asked if she had any other secrets. Her response?

“If I told you it wouldn’t be a secret.”

Her friends and family surrounded her today. She has five children, eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. Many of them came to celebrate.

The mayor even named Aug. 11 Marjorie Williams Day in Odessa. Williams’s family will tell you her secret to long life includes eating right and daily exercise.

“Jack LaLanne was definitely the one on TV. I think they have the same birthday. Maybe the same year,” Williams’s daughter, Karen Perkins, said.

Friends and family celebrated by singing some of Williams’s favorite songs and hearing some of her favorite memories.

“Playing with my three brothers, I was the oldest, so I was the boss. My dad encouraged them to pick on me so I could take care of myself,” Williams said.

Williams lived alone until she was 106, now she’s the oldest resident of New Haven Healthcare by almost a decade.

“I don’t think you ever think that somebody’s going to live that long. Every year I think she’s not any worse than she was a year ago,” Perkins said.

She’s quick-witted and keeps everyone laughing. Williams jokingly had a response about making to age 110.

“Well, I’m not going to try. If I do, it’ll be an accident.”