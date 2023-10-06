KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An off-duty Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputy is recovering after she was shot Friday morning during a suspected vehicle break-in at an apartment complex near the Kansas Speedway.

Police are still looking for that shooter who tried to break in to at least two vehicles at the Village West apartments at Delaware Parkway and N. 110th Street around 5 a.m.

Police tell FOX4 the deputy was exercising when she saw the suspect in the act, and was shot, but she’s expected to be okay. Investigators didn’t immediately say where she was shot or if she returned fire.

The suspect drove away from the scene and hasn’t been identified in any way. Investigators are looking through surveillance video and talking to witnesses. FOX4 will update this story with a description and further details as we confirm them.