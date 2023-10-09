WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The office of the U.S. Senator for Kansas Roger Marshall is offering assistance to Kansans in Israel in response to the ongoing deadly attacks.

On Monday, his office announced that it will be assisting in helping any Kansan in Israel safely evacuate to a neighboring country or the U.S.

His office has already helped four Americans in Israel move to neighboring countries since Saturday’s attacks.

“I strongly condemn the attacks on Israel and my office stands ready to assist Kansans find their way out and on to safety,” Marshall said. “We have successfully helped Americans escape from other dangerous situations in foreign nations and we stand ready to do the same in Israel.”

Any Kansans with family or loved ones in Israel are asked to email EvacHelp@marshall.senate.gov or call (785)829-9000.

Other state officials have also condoned the attack:

Rep. Jake LaTurner:

“The United States stands with Israel. I fully support Israel’s right to defend themselves from these ruthless, unprovoked Hamas terrorist attacks. Join me in praying for the people of Israel as they fight to defend their freedom.”

Rep. Ron Estes:

“Israel is under attack. I strongly condemn these atrocious assaults against one of our country’s strongest allies, and Susan and I are praying for the victims and their families in today’s terrorist raid,” Estes tweeted.

Senator Jerry Moran:

“I am appalled by Hamas’s attacks on Israel.