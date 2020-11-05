Officer honored for helping catch suspect following October deadly shooting at south Kansas City McDonald’s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City officer is being honored for helping catch a homicide suspect, while off-duty, following a shooting at a south Kansas City McDonald’s last month.

Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith surprised Officer Kevin Eifert on Wednesday with a Chief’s coin in front of other department commanders and Mayor Quinton Lucas for his actions on October 19.

Photo Courtesy: KCPD

KCPD said Eifert was off duty and in his personal car about 11 a.m. on Oct. 19, near the McDonald’s near Red Bridge Road and Hickman Mills Dr. when he heard gunshots and a vehicle fleeing the area at a high rate of speed. He attempted to follow the vehicle but could not keep up. He last saw it northbound on Grandview Road. He called the South Patrol dispatcher to ask if a shooting had been reported and relayed the information about the fleeing suspect vehicle, what it looked like and where it was going.

Officers nearby on another assignment, heard about the vehicle on the radio. They went to the area of 85th and Prospect, where they saw the vehicle stuck behind a passing train. When the suspect saw the officers, he reversed and crashed just south of the tracks. He was taken into custody a short time later.

They later learned the suspect, 28-year-old Kenny Moore, had shot and killed 35-year-old Rickey Arrington inside a vehicle in the McDonald’s parking lot. Moore’s shots struck multiple other vehicles, including a U.S. Mail truck. The shooting was captured on video.

Police say thanks to Eifert, who is normally assigned to provide mayoral security, Moore was quickly apprehended.

Moore has been charged with second-degree murder.