KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 5 p.m. Sunday, emergency services were called in regard to an injury police vehicular.

Investigations revealed that a marked police vehicle was traveling eastbound on 18th Street when a blue Dodge Ram pickup traveling northbound on Lister failed to stop at a stop sign.

The Dodge entered the intersection and struck the police vehicle, and then left the scene without stopping.

The officer was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.