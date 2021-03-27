Officer injured in 63rd and Prospect shooting released from hospital

In this March 25, 2021, photo a KCPD officer was injured and a suspect killed in officer-related shooting at a gas station near 63rd and Troost.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An officer injured during a shooting on 63rd Street and Prospect Avenue Thursday has been released from the possible and is recovering.

KCPD confirmed his release and said, “he is doing well and recovering.”

The incident left one person dead. 31-year-old Malcolm D. Johnson of Kansas City shot at the officers outside of a BP gas station after they tried to arrest him as part of an active aggravated assault investigation.

A fight broke out as they tried to make the arrest and Johnson grabbed his gun and opened fire, shooting the officer. Johnson was injured in the incident and died from his injuries.

The Missouri Highway Patrol continues to investigate the shooting.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android