Officer injured in July shooting returns to Kansas City to continue recovery at local rehab facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Police officer critically injured in a shooting on July 2 has returned home to finish his recovery.

The department said Thursday the officer returned home to Kansas City and will continue his recovery at a local, lon-term, outpatient rehabilitation facility.

“We couldn’t be more grateful and humbled by the well wishes and prayers that have been answered for our department, our officer, and his family,” the department said.

KCPD said the officer, who has not been named at request of the family, has shown amazing strength and determination by returning home with his family and loved ones near him.

“He is a walking and talking and continues to get stronger each day, police said. “He met today with his critical care staff for the first time since leaving Kansas City on July 23. To say they were amazed is an understatement. His recovery so far has truly been a miracle.”

The officer was shot while responding to a disturbance near 31st and Van Brunt around 4:30 p.m. on July 2 following a report of a man waving a handgun around.

The suspect ran when officers arrived and shots were fired. The officer suffered a head wound, the suspect was shot and killed. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.

The family thanked all department members, outside agencies, family, friends, community members from Kansas City and beyond, any and all people who have shared their love, thoughts, gifts and well wishes. They are so grateful for the outpouring of love and support.

They said “Without God and everyone’s support, he wouldn’t be back here today. We are forever grateful to everyone who has been a part of his journey. We can’t thank you enough.”