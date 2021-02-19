Officer-involved shooting in Livingston County leaves man dead, deputy wounded

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — An officer-involved shooting Friday night in Livingston County has left one man dead and a sheriff’s deputy wounded.

According to Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, around 6:30 p.m. a deputy responded to a one-vehicle car crash on U.S. 36 east of Chillicothe.

When the deputy arrived, he saw a set of footprints in the snow and then saw a man come out of a nearby wooded area.

According to Sheriff Cox, the deputy became concerned that the man was having mental health problems. The man handed the deputy drugs and personal items.

Later, when the deputy was sitting in the front seat of the patrol vehicle and the man was sitting in the passenger seat, the man began attacking the deputy.

During the attack, the deputy fired his duty weapon and shot the man. The man died at the scene and the deputy was taken the hospital with unspecified injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating.