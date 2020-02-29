5 shot, 1 dead in overnight shooting in Westport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An overnight officer-involved shooting has left five people shot and one person dead.

According to police, just before 1:30 a.m. an off duty officer saw a white SUV driving on Mill Street and firing shots.

The off-duty officer shot his weapon at the people who were actively shooting. Westport security officers were also involved in the shooting.

Police say there are five shooting victims. One man was shot and killed, two men are in critical condition, one man is in stable condition and one woman has non-life threatening injuries.

The white SUV was stopped at 39th and Main Streets and one person is in custody.

Neither the police officer nor the security personnel were injured.

Police expect to be investigating the crime scene for several hours and are asking the public to avoid the area.

Anyone with video or information is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).