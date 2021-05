KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPD are on the scene of an officer involved shooting in the area of Missouri Street and Maple Boulevard.

Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating and is headed to the scene.

KCPD Officers have just been involved in a shooting at Missouri and Maple, KCPD PIO and @MSHPTrooperA PIO are en route there now. Missouri State Highway Patrol will be investigating and will handle all media information — kcpolice (@kcpolice) May 1, 2021

Details are still coming in and FOX4 will update when they become available. Traffic is closed in the area.

I am on the Scene of an officer involved shooting at near Independence Avenue in Kansas City. @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/O7hqmye9Kk — Chris Searcy (@ChrisSearcyNews) May 1, 2021

