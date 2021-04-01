Officer struck in head in Independence shooting released from hospital

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department has announced that the officer shot in the head during a residential shooting late Wednesday night has been released from the hospital.

Great news! Our officer who was shot in last night's incident was released from the hospital. Please continue all media related inquires on the incident to @MSHPTrooperA who is investigating the shooting. — Independence Police (@ipdinfo) April 1, 2021

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the officer involved shooting.

Police responded to a reported shooting around 11:20 p.m. on March 31. According to law enforcement, a man with a rifle was shooting into another home from his backyard near E. 8th Street and S. Carlisle Avenue.

The suspect exchanged gunfire with officers upon their arrival. The officer was shot in the head during the exchange and taken to the hospital.

The suspect, Aaron C. Puche, 35, was shot by police and died in the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation. FOX4 will update this story and provide more information as it is made known.

