JOPLIN, Mo. — The Jasper County, Missouri Coroner has confirmed that one officer with the Joplin Police Department and a suspect from a shooting earlier Tuesday have died from their injuries.

The incident began when officers were called to a disturbance just before 1:30 p.m. at a Buckle store near 4th Street and Range Line.

Officers attempted to take the suspect into custody, but he shot two officers and took off in a stolen patrol car.

The suspect was next spotted at 9th Street and Connecticut Avenue where he wrecked the patrol car, which led to shots fired between the suspect and officers.

Two other officers were injured in the shooting. One is reported to be in critical condition and another is in serious but stable condition.

Congressman Billy Long, R-Mo., issued the following statement: “I was shocked and saddened to learn that three Joplin police officers were tragically shot today. Please join me in praying for them and their families.”

“Thoughts and prayers with the families and fellow officers @JoplinPD after today’s tragic events,” Springfield, Missouri Police Chief Paul Williams tweeted.

Bonner Spring Police Department tweeted “Our hearts are hurting for the entire city of Joplin, MO.”

A news conference is scheduled to take place at Joplin City Hall at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation.

