Officer sworn in on a Leap Day celebrating ‘one year’ with Smithville police

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — It’s not every year that this officer gets to celebrate his official swearing-in day.

Sergeant Dan Gearhart was sworn in with the Smithville Police Department on Feb. 29, 2016, according to a Facebook post. He’s been serving the community for four years, and today, he finally get’s to celebrate the official day for the first time.

No, it’s not actually a one-year celebration, but you get the joke.

According to the department’s post, Gearhart is the only one currently in the department who was sworn in on a Leap Day.