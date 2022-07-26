NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — First responders from all over the Kansas City metro, and even some communities farther than that, came together in the Northland to remember North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez.

He was shot a killed during a traffic stop in North Kansas City on July 19, 2022.

“Everyone’s hurting, I was hurting, I just met Danny three months ago and I was just joking with my Undersheriff about what we could do to get him to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office because he was just that kind of guy,” said Clay County Sheriff Will Akin.

Akin had met Officer Vasquez at a North Kansas City community event at the local police station when he was impressed by how Vasquez talked about what was going on in his life and how much he enjoyed being a police officer.

“To see that from Danny, it was just awesome because he embodied what we all strive to be,” Akin said. “He was young, young in his career, and he was already getting it.”

Tuesday’s visitation gave many departments one of the first chances to gather with other first responders since Officer Vasquez was shot and killed a week before. An Honor Guard escorted a hearse carrying his body, followed by limousines with family and loved ones.

“We’ve been down the road they’re just starting on,” said Trudy Meyers, whose husband, KCPD Officer Thomas Meyers, was killed in the line of duty in 1998. “We want to be there to help.”

Meyers and her daughter, Tracy Meyers-Keeling, are part of Missouri Concerns of Police Survivors, which supports the families of fallen officers.

Tracy and Trudy got to the visitation as soon as it opened so they could have a moment to speak with the Vasquez family before the hundreds of other guests got there.

“The biggest thing that was told to me back in that time, and I tell it to everyone I go to a funeral with: it’s like this right now,” said Tracy, holding her palm up close to her face. “It’s in your face, and it never goes away, it just moves out.”

“We’re here for support, for now, forever,” Trudy said.

If you want to learn more about Missouri Concerns of Police Survivors, click here.

You can leave a note for fallen officers at the Officer Down Memorial Page.

