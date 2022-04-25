OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Animal Control Officers responded to a different kind of emergency at one of the city’s parks.

A woman at Southland Park called police after she noticed two ducklings drop into a spillway that was about 20-feet deep.

Animal Control Officers responded to the area. They borrowed a boat from the parks and recreation department to reach the spillway. When the officers arrived they noticed an adult duck nearby and a number of other ducklings in the spillway.

The officers rescued each duckling as the mama duck supervised.

The police department said none of the ducklings were injured as they dropped into the spillway. Officers were able to reunite the ducklings with their mom.

