Official Chiefs-branded gin produced by Kansas City-based Tom’s Town

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tom’s Town Distilling Co. signed a three-year partnership agreement with the Kansas City Chiefs that makes Tom’s Town Botanical Gin the team’s official gin.

Kansas City-based Tom’s Town produced a commemorative, limited-edition Chiefs branded bottle in honor of the partnership with the team that is available across Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska. Tom’s Town also will serve a signature gin cocktail at Arrowhead during the football season, with bottles available in all suites.

“We are a small brand, but we play big and the Chiefs are one of the largest brands in the NFL,” Tom’s Town Co-founder David Epstein told the Kansas City Business Journal. “It is just is so great and refreshing to see them really working with local companies.

Tom’s Town Botanical Gin has won numerous awards, including gold medals in 2018 and 2019 at the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of America conference.

