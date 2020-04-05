Official says some Pentagon employees told to wear face coverings to work Monday

Some Pentagon employees began receiving emails from their office administrators over the weekend to come to work Monday with at least one face covering to prevent the spread of coronavirus, an official who received one of the messages told CNN on Sunday.

President Donald Trump said Friday his administration was recommending Americans wear “non-medical cloth” face coverings, a reversal of previous guidance that suggested masks were unnecessary for people who weren’t sick. The President noted the recommendations were voluntary and that he would not partake.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said earlier Sunday that the department “will have a directive coming out on (face coverings) today.”

“We are going to move toward face coverings,” he said in an interview with ABC.

Esper said the military wants “to take every measure to protect our troops,” but that following national guidance on social distancing isn’t possible for troops in some places, like submarines or tanks.

“But we ought to provide them all the guidance they need to adjust it in whatever is unique to their situation, their circumstance or their mission set,” the secretary said.

The Pentagon has made a number of adjustments amid the pandemic, including adopting “dramatic mitigation measures to protect service members, civilian employees, contractors and their families from Coronavirus.”

Last week, the military announced the death of the first US service member from the novel coronavirus, and the total number of cases involving the Department of Defense surpassed 1,000 that day.

Among the cases facing the military are more than 100 sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt that have tested positive for the virus as of Saturday, according to the Navy.

Concerns about the pandemic’s spread drove the US Marine Corps to temporarily suspend basic training for 50% of its new enlisted recruits on Monday, and the Pentagon is increasingly preparing for the possibility of wider outbreaks across the force than originally anticipated.

CNN reported earlier this month that the US Army is suspending “non-mission essential functions,” including some non-critical training of units in the field and physical fitness training involving large numbers of troops, according to an internal Army directive that was obtained by CNN.