Officials ID wanted murder suspect from Omaha killed by law enforcement in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Officials have identified the suspect killed by law enforcement after a chase ended in Lawrence on Monday.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Nicholas R. Hirsh was the subject of a Kansas Highway Patrol chase that began near Lake Perry in Jefferson County.

Nicholas Hirsh

Hirsh was a wanted murder suspect out of Omaha, accused of first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a 41-year-old man inside an apartment.

Officials say Hirsh led officers on a chase, which led all the way into Lawrence. That chase went right through the entertainment, shopping and dining section of the University of Kansas campus.

Troopers and KU public safety decided to bring it to an end near 19th and Massachussets, using tactical vehicle intervention to stop Hirsh’s vehicle.

But even though the car came to a spinning stop, troopers said Hirsh didn’t give up.

“The driver of the vehicle exited the vehicle and came out towards the troopers and KU Police Department police officer wielding a gun,” Trooper Don Hughes said. “We ended up exchanging gunfire with that individual and he was killed.”

It’s unclear which agency the law enforcement officer who fired the fatal shot worked for.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is now conducting the officer-involved shooting investigation.

Previous coverage: