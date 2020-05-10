Officials investigating after woman hit and killed by train in Johnson County, Kansas

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

EDGERTON, Kan. — The Johnson County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a train early Sunday morning in Edgerton.

The sheriff’s office said they received the call shortly before 5 a.m.

The victim has not been identified but is reported to be a woman in her mid-twenties.

The sheriff’s office tells FOX4 they are working with BNSF to determine what occurred.

The investigation remains active at this time.

