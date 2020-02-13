Officials looking for semi driver after trooper cruiser hit-and-run in NW Missouri

NORTHWEST MISSOURI — Officials are asking for any information witnesses may have after a semi-truck hit a highway patrol cruiser on February 12 near the Iowa border.

A trooper was helping a driver at 11:23 p.m. when the semi struck the cruiser, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Facebook page. It happened on the northbound side of I-35 at the 100 mile marker.

The trooper was not injured, according to the post. However, the driver of the semi left the scene of the crash.

The post asks anyone with information about the crash to contact Troop H Headquarters at (816) 387-2345.

This is the second responder struck this week, according the MoDOT Facebook page. Their post states a tow truck driver was struck and killed Friday near Springfield.

In Kansas, nearly a dozen troopers are hit in traffic-related crashes, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Officials on both sides of the border urge drivers to “Move over and slow down” when seeing emergency lights on the side of the road. It’s a law in both states.