Officials recover dangerous anhydrous ammonia tank from Missouri River near Jefferson City

LENEXA, Kan. — Federal, state, and local response agencies worked together last weekend to recover a potentially dangerous anhydrous ammonia tank floating in the Missouri River near Claysville, just north of Jefferson City, Mo., according to a release from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA said the 1,500-gallon tank, including its wheeled chassis, was reported floating downstream Friday afternoon. Since the tank contained anhydrous ammonia, a toxic and potentially deadly chemical, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MoDNR) requested EPA’s support with recovery and disposal.

The tank was found intact with no evidence of a leak.

“Since the Missouri River was at flood stage on Friday, it was unsafe for sustained boat operations to secure and remove the tank from the waters,” said EPA OSC Davis. “Working with MoDNR, we determined it was best to secure the tank overnight and wait for safer river conditions on Saturday.”

Once recovered, Missouri Farmers Association agreed to store the tank at its location in Jefferson City. MoDNR and MFA agreed to work together to attempt to find the tank owner. MFA will keep possession of the tank if no owner can be found.

In Missouri, to report an abandoned tank or container during flooding, or if you find sealed drums, tanks or barrels of unknown contents, call MoDNR’s Environmental Emergency Response 24-hour spill line at 573-634-2436.