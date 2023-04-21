KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officials are searching for a Wyandotte County suspect who was mistakenly released from the Platte County jail.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office said Jaeveon Mitchell-Locke was inadvertently released from the jail on Thursday evening.

He is wanted in a shooting that injured three KCK police officers earlier this month during an undercover fentanyl deal.

Law enforcement and US Marshals are now searching for Mitchell.

Kansas City, Kansas, police officers arrested Mitchell and two other suspects two weeks ago after the shooting near North 18th Street and Wood Avenue.

At the time, KCK Police Chief Karl Oakman said the shooting happened as undercover narcotics and tactical officers followed up on an investigation into a fentanyl deal.

When officers attempted to arrest the people involved, Oakman said the shooting started.

Mitchell-Locke, Cornell Lance Jones, Jr., and Samarion Ardel England are each charged with attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer and other related crimes.

It’s not clear at this time why Mitchell-Locke was being held in the Platte County jail or how he was mistakenly released Thursday.