RICHMOND, Mo. — Missouri officials are searching for a missing 20-year-old last seen in the Kansas City area over three weeks ago.

Zachariah Lundholm was last seen on Nov. 1 in Richmond, where he was living with a friend. His truck was then found on Nov. 11 in Liberty.

Lundholm is described as 5-foot-8, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police did not have a description of the last clothing he was seen in.

Anyone with information about the 20-year-old’s location is asked to call 911 or call the Cameron, Missouri, Police Department at 816-6322-6521 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 573-526-6178.