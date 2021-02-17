Officials searching for man wanted for murder of 10-year-old in NW Missouri

ANDREW COUNTY, Mo. — Officials are searching for a man wanted for the murder of a 10-year-old in Northwest Missouri who was last seen in Clay County.

Donald J. Tipton is wanted for first-degree murder, second-degree murder and child abuse in Andrew County, Sheriff Grant Gillet said. The charges stem from the killing of a 10-year-old child on Nov. 30, 2020, in a rural part of the county, two miles south of Savannah, Mo.

The sheriff’s office said Tipton was last seen in the Excelsior Springs area. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the search for Tipton.

Officials said Tipton is considered dangerous. Anyone who sees him should not approach. Call 911 or the Andrew County Sheriff’s Office at 816-324-4114 immediately.