Officials issue Silver Alert for missing 78-year-old woman from Cass County

GARDEN CITY, Mo. — Cass County officials are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 78-year-old woman.

The sheriff’s office says Pamela A. Johnston from Garden City was last seen in the area of 7 Highway and Interstate 49 near Harrisonville around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for Johnston just before 8:30 p.m. Officials say she has been diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

MSHP said Johnston was traveling with a friend and her vehicle became separated from the friend’s vehicle. She has not arrived at her destination.

She is driving a white 2013 Chevy Equinox with the Missouri plates “WESTY,” officials say. They believe she could be in the Harrisonville or Raymore area.

Johnston is described as 5-foot-2, weighing 110 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her or her vehicle is asked to call 911 or the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 816-380-5200.