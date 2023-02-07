KANSAS CITY, Mo. —The Kansas City Royals are searching for new talent to take the stage at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals are currently accepting applications from individuals and groups interested in performing the National Anthem and “God Bless America” during the 2023 season.

To be considered, fans need to submit an application online, along with a 90-second video clip of them singing an a capella version of either the National Anthem or “God Bless America”. Performers must submit a link to their initial audition via Google Drive, YouTube, OneDrive, Dropbox or other sharing site by noon on Friday, Feb. 24.

Applications will be reviewed and initial cuts will be made. Performers will be notified via email on March 1, if they will progress to the second round of auditions.Live auditions will be invitation-only and take place on Saturday, March 4 at Kauffman Stadium.

Limited performance dates are available and not everyone who auditions will be selected to perform. All performances are done on a volunteer basis and will not be paid.