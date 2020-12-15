Ohio man indicted after allegedly traveling to KC to have sex with 12-year-old child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Ohio man is facing federal charges after allegedly traveling to Kansas City to have sex with a 12-year-old child.

Timothy Zukoski, 34, of Southington, Ohio was charged in federal court in Kansas City with one count of attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity, one count of traveling across state lines to engage in illicit sexual contact and one count of possessing child pornography.

According to court documents, Zukoski began messaging the Instagram of a person he believed to be a 12-year-old child on Oct. 21, 2020.

In reality, the Instagram account had been set up by a Kansas City area woman for her daughter. After the initial contact, the woman messaged Zukoski pretending to be her daughter and then contacted the FBI.

An undercover FBI agent then continued the conversation through the Instagram account and Zukoski made travel arrangements to come to Kansas City to meet the child victim for sex.

Zukoski made plans to stay in Kansas City while he believed the child’s mother would be out of town over Thanksgiving weekend. He also made plans so that the child could come live with him, according to court documents.

When he arrived in Kansas City on Nov. 27, Zukoski was arrested and investigators allegedly found several pictures of child porn on his cell phone.

Zukoski is being held in federal custody.