Olathe police searching for missing, endangered teen

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are searching for a missing, endangered teen.

Annika Scott was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. Friday near N. Findley Street just off W. 131st Street.

She is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said she might be wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and blue jogging pants.

Annika is considered endangered because she has a medical condition that requires medication.

If located, please contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or call

911.