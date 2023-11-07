OLATHE, Kan. — A 16-year-old has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and criminal use of weapons in a shooting that killed a man named Daniel Ward on July 30, 2022.

A jury in Johnson County, Kansas, found the teen guilty Monday. The teen was initially charged with first-degree murder on Aug. 3, 2022, and was 15 years old at the time of the shooting.

On the day of the shooting, Olathe police were called to the area of East 125th Street and 1200 North Purdom Street on an unknown medical call.

Officers found 29-year-old Ward unresponsive with a significant head injury, later determined to be a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The sentencing date for the teenager in this case is Dec. 8, 2023. While the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to try the teen as an adult, he was ultimately tried as a juvenile, so FOX4 is not naming him.