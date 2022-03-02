OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe City Council has selected a new person to represent the 1st Ward.

On Tuesday the council unanimously approved the appointment of Robyn Essex to fill the seat previously held by Larry Campbell.

After nearly 30 years of service on the council, Campbell announced his retirement in January. Essex will serve the remainder of Campbell’s unexpired term set to end in January 2024.

Councilmember Wes McCoy said he met with Essex last week.

“We all try to bring different qualities to this council,” McCoy said. “We always try to do the very best we can for the community. One of the things she said she’s done before in her previous work is conflict resolution. We need more of that in terms of our community. In terms of knowing how to deal with people in our community.”

Essex will be sworn into the city council during the next regular meeting on Tuesday, March 15.

