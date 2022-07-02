OLATHE, Kan. — Buck Arnhold has painted hundreds of murals for schools and even grocery stores.

But his latest creation is a military-themed mural on an American Legion Hall in Russell, Kansas.



“We are commemorating World War I, World War II, Vietnam and the Gulf War. I came up with the Idea that we should have headshots of mainly the Army, the Airforce and Navy at the top of each war,” Arnhold said.

The mural’s dimensions are 66 feet wide and 20 feet tall, with the headshots almost three feet tall.



“It kind of gives you an emotional aspect of what they looked like at in different wars.”

While Arnhold is a seasonoed veteran when it comes to painting, he said this mural was challenging, in part because of the texture of the brick.



“It’s been awful hard because the brick is really rough and the mortar is about a half-inch indented, so it’s made painting on it really tough.”

Arnhold says the community already appreciates the mural’s nod to the military and he says it’s his honor to celebrate them in his own way, through art.



“It gives people pride about our service people and I think it’s really important to honor them.”

Arnhold hopes to complete this mural, along with an American Legion baseball mural in the next week or so.

