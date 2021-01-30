Olathe boy unpacks rare Mahomes rookie card in first YouTube video

OLATHE, Kan. — Ethan Do started a YouTube channel to open $200 worth of Donruss football cards from 2017, looking for the rare Patrick Mahomes rookie card.

He saved up the money himself and with the help of his dad, Hoang, they filmed Ethan as he went through pack by pack.

Every Day with Ethan

“I’m really trying to get Mahomes or some other good people,” Ethan said in the video.

Ethan and his father were able to share the moment he opened a pack containing the coveted trading card that matched the jersey he was wearing.

“And Patrick Mahomes!” Ethan screamed and his dad joined in the celebration.

Now, they can share their excitement with the internet.

“I was really shocked because I was watching videos and I saw people didn’t get Mahomes that much,” Ethan said.

Hoang said the moment brought out his “inner child” that comes with being a Chiefs fan.

“The Chiefs bring out the kid in you,” Hoang said. “For a minute there, he and I were the same age, so it’s one of those moments you want to share with your kid.”

Ethan has a message for the reigning Super Bowl MVP, he wants him to know he is a really big fan and knows that the Chiefs will become back-to-back champions next Sunday.