OLATHE, Kan. — The City of Olathe is looking for an artist to help design a new look for city trash trucks.

The city has launched a Trash Truck Art Contest for residents to submit designs to be featured on city trash trucks.

Trash truck design template.

Interested artists can pick up a submission form at the Olathe Library, the Olathe Community Center or download a template from the city’s website.

Olathe solid waste staff will pick their favorite designs. The winning art will be enlarged and placed onto a vinyl wrap to fit the side of a trash truck. Winners will be invited to view their artwork on the trucks later this year.

The competition is open to all Olathe residents. All art submissions are due at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 10.