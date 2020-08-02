Olathe car show raises money for vets through the American Legion

OLATHE, Kan. — They come for the camaraderie of people with common interests, but the impact they make goes far beyond just them.

They call it “The top 10 cars under the stars,” a classic car show that took place on July 31.

Every person paid $5 to come in. All proceeds are going to the Olathe chapter of the American Legion. Organizers told FOX4 the money will help support the Heartland Honor Flight program.

“We support military and troops we help with bills, rent, hospital, medical supplies,” One organizer said. “With all the things going on in today’s society it’s good we can come together.”

