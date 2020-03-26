Olathe catering company offering wholesale-price alternative to grocery stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- A Johnson County catering company is thinking outside the box to help families in need.

Like many in the service industry, Mr. Bevis Catering in Olathe has lost nearly all its business, with booked events now canceled.

However, the company wanted to do whatever it could to help the community.

Because they can buy food items in bulk, the company's owners decided to make an offer on Facebook. Anyone needing eggs, meat and other staple food items could go in together on an order. The company would then sell the goods to customers at wholesale cost and deliver them.

Mr. Bevis Catering says it's been overwhelmed by the positive response, and the business is glad to help people who can't get to stores right now or haven't been able to find what they need to feed their families.

"It's a good thing because any little thing that folks can do to help another person right now I think makes it a better place for all of us," Jon Poteet with Mr. Bevis Catering said.

Mr. Bevis has only been in business since September. The company is hoping to survive this challenging time by building goodwill with customers, while also taking pressure off grocery stores to give them a little extra time to restock and helping keep vulnerable residents at home.