Olathe couple collecting supplies for families in Texas as they recover

Olathe, Kan. — Power and water are being restored in Texas, but people are still dealing with the aftermath of a winter storm.

An Olathe company is gearing up to help those in need.

“I was so sick of watching on watching the world fall apart on the news,” Tina Salter, Olathe, Kansas resident helping people out in Texas said.

Salter said it breaks her heart to see everything unfold in TX, so instead of watching everything happen she decided to get involved and help those in need.

Salter reached out to the Salvation Army in San Antonio, TX to send cases of water and clean blankets

“It’s going to three different shelters and also the Boys and Girls Club,” Salter said.

Her husband, Donald, is working with his job to borrow a semi-truck for the drive.

“I just want to help my wife to do it and I like to help people,” Donald Marcus, who is driving to Texas said.

Salter said Price Chopper in Olathe gave her 30 cases of water for free and Johnny’s Bar B Que is donating more supplies on Tuesday.

She will be taking donations up until Saturday when they leave.

Anyone who wants to help can email her at weeketi96@yahoo.com