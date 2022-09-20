OLATHE, Kan. — One person is in critical condition after a Tuesday morning crash in Olathe.

According to the Olathe Police Department at about 7:39 a.m., they were called to a crash involving a utility truck and a semi.

The crash has closed the ramp from southbound I-35 to Lone Elm Road. Police urge drivers to find alternate routes.

A person inside the utility truck was the person taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

This is a developing story and FOX4 will update this story as details become available.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.