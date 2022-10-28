KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe East High School Resource Officer is honored for his actions during a school shooting earlier this year.

Kansas City Metro Crime Stoppers named Officer Erik Clark the organization’s “Officer of the Year” on Thursday, Oct. 27.

The honor comes nearly eight months after he shot and injured Olathe East student Jaylon Elmore, who allegedly brought a gun to the school.

Court documents show Assistant Principal Kaleb Stoppel called Clark to his office with Elmore after hearing the student had a gun in the building. At one point, prosecutors said Elmore pulled the gun out of his backpack and started shooting inside Stoppel’s office.

Clark and Stoppel were both shot and injured.

The court paperwork shows Clark returned fire and injured Elmore.

Elmore suffered significant injuries in the March 4 shooting inside an office at Olathe East High School. According to a case review by the Johnson County District Attorney, Elmore was struck by bullets in his abdomen and left thigh.

Clark was shot four times. One of the bullets hit his body camera, destroying it. The other three bullets caused three gunshot wounds, according to the district attorney’s report.

Clark and Stoppel were treated at a hospital and released the same day.

Elmore is charged with attempted capital murder in the March 4 shooting.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall and Olathe Police Chief Mike Butaud nominated Olathe East High School’s school resource officer Erik Clark for the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor.

The National Association of School Resource Officers already honored Clark with its version of the National Valor Award.

