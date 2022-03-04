OLATHE, Kan. — A student resource officer, school administrator, and an 18-year-old student are all expected to recover following a shooting at Olathe East High School Friday morning.

The Olathe Police Department credited the injured SRO for making sure the situation didn’t get any worse.

Emergency audio from Broadcastify show the actions of the SRO.

“From the principal’s office at Olathe East,” the SRO radioed to dispatchers.

“I’m applying a tourniquet to myself,” the SRO can be heard saying.

“Suspect’s I believe’s been shot. Principal’s been shot,” the SRO said.

A parent, who did not want to be identified, shared video taken by a student inside the high school Friday morning. The video shows someone with a weapon near a door to the school.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m., according to the Olathe Police Department. Many students reported hearing the gunshots.

“I heard one shot. Most of our doors and windows are soundproof for the most part,” Aiden Stuart, Olathe East freshman, said.

Students said the shooting took place during third period.

“Within the first 10 minutes we were told to lockdown, many cop cars rode into the school. There were probably 50 cars there, so all of us knew something was happening,” Stuart said.

“They made us lock the doors and that’s when the announcement came on to say there ain’t passing period, don’t go to your next class, stay in the classroom and lock the doors,” Kamroyn Cummings, Olathe East freshman said.

Students said they go through how to respond to active shooter training once a quarter, but most said they never expected to actually have to rely on it.

“Obviously everyone’s like hey, this is actually happening where it doesn’t happen to a lot of schools around. and when it does it’s a big deal, so most of us were a little surprised, a little scared,” Stuart said.

There are 2,000 students enrolled at Olathe East High School.

Counseling services for students and staff will be available at California Trail Middle School and Pioneer Trail Middle School until 7 p.m. Friday evening.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.