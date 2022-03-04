OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe East High School is under lockdown Friday morning because of a shooting inside the building.

Olathe Police have responded to the school and say no students were injured in the shooting. Officers also determined there is no longer an active threat at the high school.

The district said families would have already been notified if their loved one was injured.

The district is asking parents and guardians to stay away from the school to allow emergency crews to access the scene and said the school and surrounding buildings have been secured.

Olathe Police had asked parents to go to Family Video at 12708 S. Black Bob to be reunited with students, but that location is getting overwhelmed. The police department now said Frontier Park at 15501 Indian Creek Parkway will be used as an overflow area to reunite families.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be added as it becomes available.

