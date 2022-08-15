OLATHE, Kan. — Students in the Olathe School District see many familiar faces as they return to schools for their first full week of the 2022-23 school year.

At Olathe East High School, familiar faces include School Resource Officer Erik Clark. Clark returned to the high school last week for another year as the school resource officer there.

It comes less than a month after Johnson County’s District Attorney cleared the SRO and Olathe police officer of any wrongdoing during the March 4 shooting inside Olathe East High School.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office determined Clark feared for his life, took reasonable actions during the shooting, and was justified in shooting the student suspect.

Clark was shot four times. One of the bullets hit his body camera, destroying it. The other three bullets caused three gunshot wounds, according to the district attorney’s report.

The report states assistant principal Dr. Kaleb Stoppel suffered two gunshot injuries and was likely hit by bullets fired from Clark’s weapon. One bullet hit him in the thigh and the other in his forearm.

Jaylon Elmore, 18, who is charged with attempted capitol murder for shooting Clark was also injured. According to the report, bullets hit him in his abdomen and left thigh.

Elmore spent weeks in the hospital before being transferred to jail. He is scheduled to be in court again Wednesday morning.

