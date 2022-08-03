OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Board of Education will hear an update on the ongoing investigation into the March shooting inside Olathe East High School.

The district’s Board of Education is scheduled to meet Thursday evening. An update on the district’s internal review of the shooting is on the agenda.

The update is expected to include what district safety officers have learned from the shooting, what can be done to improve school safety, and if any safety protocol changes are needed.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Education Center at 14160 S. Black Bob Road. The meeting is also available to watch and listen to on the district’s YouTube page.

The district was already planning to install a new safety and security system before the shooting. It will be ready for the new school year.

The new system allows employees to call for help with the push of a button on their badges. It’s something each employee will wear daily, along with their ID badge, according to the district.

The school district conducted it’s internal investigation at the same time the Johnson County District Attorney handled it’s own investigation into the shooting.

Last month, the DA determined Olathe School Resource Officer Erik Clark was justified in shooting the student suspect and wouldn’t face charges.

Clark was shot four times. One of the bullets hit his body camera, destroying it. The other three bullets caused three gunshot wounds, according to the district attorney’s report.

The report also said assistant principal Dr. Kaleb Stoppel suffered two gunshot injuries, and was likely hit by bullets fired from Clark’s weapon. One bullet hit Stoppel in the thigh and the other in his forearm.

Both Clark and Stoppel were treated at hospitals and released the same day as the shooting.

Jaylon Elmore, 18, who is charged with attempted capitol murder for shooting Clark, was also injured. According to the report, bullets hit him in his abdomen and left thigh.

Elmore spent weeks in the hospital before being transferred to jail. He is scheduled to be in court again on August 17 for a scheduling conference.

