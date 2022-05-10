OLATHE, Kan. — The suspect in a shooting that injured a school resource officer and assistant principal at Olathe East High School has been booked in Johnson County jail.

Jaylon Elmore, 18, is charged with attempted capital murder following the incident on March 4.

According to court documents, Elmore was called to the office after suspicion that he had taken a weapon to the school. He was pulled out of class and taken to the office with assistant principal Kaleb Stoppel and SRO Erick Clark.

When Clark attempted to search his bag, Elmore pulled out a handgun and fired about 5 shots.

Clark then drew his weapon and shot Elmore.

Stoppel and Clark were struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital. They were both released the same day.

Elmore remained in the hospital for over two months before being booked into the Johnson County Detention Center Monday afternoon.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 8, 2022, at 1 p.m.