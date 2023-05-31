OLATHE, Kan. — A judge grants a request from a 19-year-old charged in connection with a shooting at Olathe East High School last year.

Attorneys representing Jaylon Elmore asked for a two-month continuance during a court hearing Wednesday afternoon.

The judge granted the request.

Elmore pleaded not guilty to attempted capital murder in February.

Prosecutors say Elmore shot school resource officer Erik Clark inside the school last spring. Clark returned fire, shooting and then disarming Elmore, according to court records.

Assistant principal Dr. Kaleb Stoppel was also injured in the incident.

Elmore spent two months in the hospital after being shot; he has since been held in jail on a $1 million bond.

A judge ruled there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial. A date for the trial has not been scheduled.