OLATHE, Kan. — A 19-year-old charged in last year’s shooting at Olathe East High School pleaded not guilty to attempted capital murder on Monday.

Jaylon Elmore entered the not guilty plea for all four charges Monday at his arraignment in Johnson County court.

Prosecutors say Elmore shot school resource officer Erik Clark inside the school last spring. Clark returned fire, shooting and then disarming Elmore, according to court records.

Assistant principal Dr. Kaleb Stoppel was also injured in the incident, but both he and Clark were released from the hospital later that night.

Elmore spent two months in the hospital after being shot; he has since been held in jail on a $1 million bond.

At Monday’s court hearing, both Clark and Stoppel took the stand. The judge demanded there be no video recorded of the two.

The school resource officer testified that his body camera was destroyed in the shooting, so the footage is not available. However, he said the camera might have deflected a bullet that could have killed him.

Prosecutors said Elmore was not school staff’s first suspect when they were notified that a student potentially had a gun at school. But ultimately, when they asked to search his backpack, prosecutors say Elmore refused.

But Elmore’s defense attorneys raised the question why authorities weren’t involved earlier and why administrators didn’t more actively separate Elmore from his bag.

A judge ruled the case will go to trial based on Monday’s testimony. His next court hearing is scheduled for April, but a trial date has not been scheduled yet.