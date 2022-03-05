Olathe, Kan. — According to an Olathe spokesperson, Olathe East will return back to school Monday in the aftermath of the shooting that took place.

The district released a video on Friday evening in which Olathe Public Schools Superintendent Brent Yeager spoke about the situation, as he tried to comfort those within the community and thank those who helped.

They will hold counseling services for staff and students throughout the week.

“Please know that the safety as well as the emotional well-being of our students, staff and our families is our top priority right now,” Yeager said in a Youtube video.

“Together we will move forward as a strong Olathe community that I know we are.”

FOX4 will keep you updated on this story as more details come along.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.