OLATHE, Kan. — Parents of students in the Olathe School District have an important decision to make, and a deadline is looming.

Families who rely on bus transportation need to register to be included for the upcoming school year. The deadline to sign up is July 1.

Those who register by Thursday, June 15, are eligible for an early-bird discount of up to 25%.

The district said registration is accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis and depends on the space that is available.

The district warns that it approved a change in its bus policy earlier this year and routes and access may be different.

The district eliminated roughly 35 bus routes and will not provide transportation for many middle school and high school students living less than 2.5 miles from their school. There are exceptions for some students.

The district said the changes were needed to reduce the burden on the districts’ busing systems, which struggled to stay fully staffed.

Information about the changes, and which routes are available, can be found on the Olathe School District’s website.