OLATHE, Kan. —Olathe firefighters say discarded fireworks are to blame for an overnight house fire that displaced a family.

Around 10:30 p.m. fire crews from Olathe, Overland Park and Johnson County Fire District 1 were called to a house fire near 172nd Terrace and Brougham Drive.

When firefighters arrived on scene flames were coming out of the roof of the home through the attic.

No one was hurt, but the home has major damage. Investigators say the fire was started by discarded fireworks in an outdoor trash can.

The American Red Cross is assisting a family who was displaced by fire.