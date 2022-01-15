Olathe FD investigating house fire Saturday morning; 4 in stable condition

OLATHE, Mo. — Olathe Fire Department says four people were sent to hospital and in stable condition after a house fire Saturday morning.

The call came in around 8:15 a.m. at 1030 North Clinton Street.

The department says two adults and a teenager exit the house on their own. However, firefighters rescued one adult from a window in the house’s garage.

All victims were transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition after suffering smoke inhalation. One person is suffering from minor burns.

According to the department, the fire was spread by the objects inside the house.